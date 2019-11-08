Family Seeks Justice For Man Run Over By Car In Kibra MP-Elect Imran Okoth’s Campaign Convoy

A family in Nairobi is crying out for justice after their kin died last weekend after he was reportedly ran over by a car in the newly-elected Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth’s campaign convoy.

The man identified as Nelson Chesoni died on Sunday evening a few hours after the accident along Mbagathi Way near Highrise.

Reports indicate Mzee Chesoni, who left home at around 11am, was first knocked down by a Boda Boda operator before he was run over by a white vehicle that was part of the Imran campaign convoy. The car sped off after the accident.

A tweep identified as Brenda Wambui stated that the incident happened at around 12pm.

The people who rushed to the scene of the accident are said to have attempted to stop Imran but in vain. He reportedly waved and continued with the journey.

Chesoni was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and later transferred to Nairobi Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

His legs and arms were broken. He also suffered broken ribs and multiple skull fracture.

“The car is dented from the hit and run. The boda guy abandoned his boda and ran off (sic), ” said Ms Wambui in a tweet dated Sunday, November 3.

HIT AND RUN, PLS RT: At around 12pm, an old man was hit on Mbagathi Way near Highrise by a boda THEN by a white vehicle campaigning for Imran Okoth. The car made a U-Turn and sped off. He is in critical condition at KNH. If you have any more info, please let me know. — humourless feminist killjoy (@brendawambui) November 3, 2019

Efforts to trace the car have not been successful.

Kenyan Human Rights Activist Boniface Mwangi on Friday took to Twitter to call on Imran to help the family of the deceased get justice.

“Congratulations Imran Okoth on your win. Now help us find the white vehicle in your campaign team that killed my neighbour, Mzee Chesoni. A gentle soul that was loved by all of us in our hood. He loved his daily walks and he was hit and left for dead along Mbagathi, ” said Mwangi.

Congratulations @ImranOkoth on your win. Now help us find the white vehicle in your campaign team that killed my neighbour,Mzee Chesoni.Gentle soul that was loved by all of us in our hood.He loved his daily walks and he was hit and left for dead along Mbagathi Rd. #BedroomSecured https://t.co/V4kfUWef8R pic.twitter.com/KqLJV15O08 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 8, 2019

Chesoni’s daughter echoed Mwangi’s post saying all they wanted is to know who killed her father.

Please we just want to know what happened to my dad https://t.co/47QENNc9aX — Samantha (@Rchesoni) November 8, 2019

The incident comes weeks after another car in Imran’s campaign convoy ran over another man, killing him on the spot.

The man, who was identified as Nick Odhiambo, was hanging on a moving Toyota Prado when he fell off and was ran over by other speeding cars in the convoy.

The ODM party didn’t comment on the accident.

Imran’s last week campaign was held at Woodley Ground in Kibra Constituency where thousands of supporters joined ODM leaders to campaign for its candidate.

The by-election of the hotly contested parliamentary seat happened yesterday.

Okoth floored 24 candidates, garnering 24,636 votes with his closest rival, Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga coming in second with 11,230 votes.

