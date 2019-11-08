DCI Kinoti Acquires New Equipment To Crack Phone Passwords In War Against Crime

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Boss George Kinoti has acquired new equipment from the Government of Germany aimed at boosting the war against crime.

Through a twitter post, the DCI stated that the German Government handed over the equipment that would play a vital role in curbing crime.

According to Kinoti, the equipment were handed over by the German Cooperation together with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes led by the German Ambassador to Kenya Ms Annett Gunter.

“The German Cooperation & the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime led by Her Excellency the Ambassador of Germany to Kenya Ms. Annett Günther have today Handed Over an Assortment of Equipment to the DCI Director Mr Kinoti, donated by the Federal Rep. of Germany in aid of Operationalizing the DCI Forensic Laboratory,” read the tweet.

Universal Forensic Extraction Devices (UFED), FRED Digital Forensic Workstations, Assorted Office Furniture, Laptops & Desktop Computers among the received items.

Among the acquired tools were the Universal Forensic Extraction Devices (UFED), high tech equipment that can access passwords and gain physical access from mobile phones, smartphones, tablets among others even if deleted.

Additionally, the Forensic Recovery of Evidence Device (FRED) was also acquired, a digital device that helps in collection and recovery of evidence.

According to the DCI, the donation of the equipment was in correspondence to a pact that was signed in 2018, December 7, with the two Governments agreeing to work together on matters security and intelligence for development and growth.

…through training & war on organized crimes, pledging that the acquired donations would be put to optimum use.



On Tuesday October 22, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji warned lawmakers against making amendments to the bill that if passed would block access into private data, a move that would greatly affect the fight and war against corruption.

However, on Friday November 8, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Data Protection Bill 2019 into law.

The new established law puts into consideration the office of the Data Commissioner with set requirements and standards for the protection of personal data generated by both public and private institutions.

Additionally, the law outlines key principles that assign roles to data controllers and processors hence setting conditions for transfer of personal data outside Kenya, with certain exemptions that can be followed.

