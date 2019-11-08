New Arsenal Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Linked With Away Move To Barcelona

Newly installed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with January move to LaLiga giant Barcelona.

According to El Chiringuito, arch rivals Real Madrid are also salivating for the 30-year-old’s signature.

The Gabonese was recently appointed captain of the English Premier League side – replacing Granit Xhaka, who had a fallout with fans.

Barclona are reportedly eyeing Aubameyang as a replacement for 32-year-old Uruguay international Luiz Suarez, who is nearing sun set years of bis career.

They are said to admire Aubameyang’s speed and power, which have helped him strike 50 goals already for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Gabonese goal-machine is yet to commit his future at the North London club.

