Vanessa Mdee Accompanies New Lover Rotimi To Tyler Perry Studios (Photos)

Tanzania songstress Vanessa Mdee is living her best life after moving on from former lover Juma Jux, a Tanzanian musician to Hollywood actor cum singer Olu Rotimi Akinosho.

The news of Vanessa’s new lover of Nigerian origin broke the internet, with a confirmation from the lovebirds who were boo’ed up while on vacation in Miami.



The two have not kept their hands off each other ever since, and their Instagram pages have been constantly updated with videos and photos displaying romance in different locations.

In a recent development, the songstress accompanied her lover to a movie set at the Tyler Perry studios, and posted the picture on the gram with the caption, “He made Wednesday bring bae to work day.”

In another incident, the new lovebirds posted a picture where they were embraced in an intimate position, all smiles.

“This place is huge, Tyler Perry is a legend brother! This is just one sound stage you are seeing,” Vanessa Mdee wrote while capturing on video the view of the studio.

This comes a few days after Vanessa’s ex-lover Juma Jux stated that he was thrilled that the singer had found love, adding that he was happy for her and wished her all the best.

“I am happy she found love in Rotimi. I was waiting for the day she will be happy. You know when it comes to love one person moves on after a breakup and one remains and so when I saw she has moved on, in all honesty, I was happy,” narrated Jux during a recent interview.

Vanessa and Jux had been in a six year on and off relationship.

Jux also moved on with his life and displayed the new catch, an Instagram model by the name Nayika.

