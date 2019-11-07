Useful WhatsApp Features You Didn’t Know Existed

Instant messaging application, WhatsApp, has in the last few days left many smiling with the introduction of privacy features that many users have been demanding for years.

This week, the Facebook-owned platform announced the rollout of a Group feature that will prevent administrators from adding WhatsApp users to groups without consent.

The new Group feature as reported earlier is available on the latest update of Android and iOS devices. You can enable it by navigating to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

Besides this amazing feature, there are other features that WhatsApp introduced recently to better your experience.

Fingerprint Lock for Android

The fingerprint feature for Android phones is barely a month old. It was launched on October 31.

WhatsApp launched it to provide an extra layer of security for its users to prevent other people from snooping on their messages.

The feature allows users with Android-powered devices to unlock the app with their fingerprint, on supported Android phones.

To enable it, tap Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Turn on Unlock with fingerprint, and confirm your fingerprint.

Related technology is available for iPhone users through Touch ID and Face ID features that were rolled out early this year.

Starting today, Android users can add another layer of security to their WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock. 🔒 Learn more about how to enable the setting here: https://t.co/biwzjhTwop pic.twitter.com/mVDoE4gurk — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 31, 2019

Watch Netflix videos within the WhatsApp app application

The feature, only available for iOS users, allows WhatsApp users to watch Netflix videos without leaving the application.

This is similar to how users have been watching Youtube and Instagram videos — previewing videos without leaving WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has also recently rolled out boomerang feature for iPhone users on beta.

Boomerang is a popular feature on Instagram which lets you create GIF-like videos. Now iPhone users can capture Boomerang videos on Whatsapp.

Other in-app updates seen in the recent past include edit tools for photos and videos. With the latest update, iPhone users can play voice message while on the notification panel. This means a user doesn’t necessarily have to open WhatsApp to listen to voice messages.

In the coming days the platform that boasts of over 1.6 billion users, as of July this year, is expected to roll out other unique updates especially with the introduction of support for Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency.

