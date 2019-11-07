in NEWS

Retired President Moi Discharged From Hospital Days After Family Dismissed “Alarmist” Health Reports

Daniel Arap Moi Discharged From Nairobi Hospital

Daniel Arap Moi
Retired President Moi during his 93rd birthday. /Courtesy

Retired President Daniel Moi has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital after a two week stay.

The former head of state was apparently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after developing breathing problems.

But according to Press secretary Lee Njiru, Moi was recovering and was alert in spite of rumours claiming that he was on his death bed.

“He is alert and conscious of his surroundings. The family is asking the media to, in this regard, publish only the medical bulletins issued through the legally established official channel,” he said last week.

On Thursday, Njiru thanked well-wishing Kenyans who sent in their “quick recovery” messages and said prayers for Kenya’s second president.

“The Moi family has expressed gratitude to all those who offered prayers and sent quick recovery,” Njiru said.

Moi, 95, has been given a clean bill of health by his medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

He was rushed back to the facility some 10 days ago for what his aides described as a “routine check-up.”

