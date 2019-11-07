in NEWS

Mariga Dismisses Voter Bribery Allegations, Accuses ODM Of Plotting Against Him

mariga, kibra voter bribery
Jubilee Candidate for Kibra By-Election McDonald Mariga. [Courtesy]

Jubilee candidate for Kibra Constituency McDonald Mariga has denied reports that his representatives have been involved in voter bribery.

Speaking at Kibra’s Lindi Mosque, the former footballer said the bribery allegations are being spread by ODM propagandists trying to cause chaos.

“Hio ni porojo. ukipata mtu yeyote anahonga wapiga kura, ambia polisi washikwe na wapelekwe mahakamani.”

Read: IEBC Dismisses Mariga’s Petition Against ODM’s Imran Okoth

Mariga also noted that women had earlier been restricted to their homes but have now made their way to the polling stations.

The ex Inter Milan footballer said he is confident about bagging the win.

Asked how he feels about not being able to exercise his civic right, Mariga blamed the IEBC for not carrying out voter registration in the diaspora.

Read Also: ODM Sues IEBC For Refusing To Release Complete Kibra Voter Register Three Days To Poll

The Wanyama brother is a registered voter in Starehe Constituency.

Voter bribery has been widely reported in the area with a Lang’ata CDF committee member, an IEBC official and two others being apprehended.

There was also drama as Laini Saba residents chased away former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale. He has been on the fore front seeking votes for Deputy President William Ruto’s point-man in the area.

Read Also: DP Ruto’s Wife Rachael Prays For Mariga Ahead Of Kibra Face-off [Photos]

The DP in a tweet was confident change is happening in Kibra which has been an ODM stronghold for decades.

“The people of kibra have turned up in numbers to vote for their MP resisting the violence narrative by our opponents. Peaceful voting is going on in many polling centres and Security officers are on alert to deal with acts of lawlessness. Change is imminent! Mungu mbele,” Ruto wrote.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

