Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro Under Fire For Posting HIV Status Results Online

Kiss FM radio Presenter Kamene Goro is under siege for posting her HIV status results online.

Through an Instagram post, the radio host shared her HIV results which indicated she was negative, with a caption, ‘just know’.

According to Goro, the Instagram post was to create awareness and in correspondence with the HIV awareness campaign that has been created to run across the country.

However, the post was perceived with mixed reactions, with others terming the move unfair adding that she would not have posted the results if she had turned out HIV positive.

Some of her supporters applauded her move, narrating that it would help fight the menace and the stigma associated with HIV.

However, others criticized her terming the public display as fake with ill intentions.

“You are the only HIV negative woman in the whole worldwide?? Nonsense,” said a Kavuthaimani.



Another, Eddvikiru said,”Who can believe its your results. Can be somebody’s. Give concrete proof. An effort to lure men.”

The radio girl however held her ground stating that people were very ignorant and it was high time they created a stigma free society by being open about conversations regarding HIV/AIDS.

“I must be living in one of the most highly educated ignorant societies in the whole world. We were well educated guys and that is not even the heart of the matter, getting tested knowing where you stand. We cannot afford to be that shallow-minded, we can not afford that shallow thinking. Have you gotten tested? That’s the most important part,” stated Kamene.

This comes a few months after the radio lass confessed to having slept with 27 men as part of her body count during an interview with co-host Andrew Kibe.

