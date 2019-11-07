Junet Mohamed Claims Kibra Voter Mobilizers Have Received Sh50,000 At Weston Hotel

Voting in Kibra Constituency has kicked off with cases of voter bribery reported in some areas.

Minority whip in the National Assembly and Director of elections in the ODM party Junet Mohamed has also published a list of mobilizers who have received monies meant for voter bribery.

According to Junet, the 13 individuals received Sh50,000 each at Weston Hotel owned by Deputy President William Ruto.

“The following have been given Ksh 50,000 each at Weston Hotel. We already know you and we already planned reciprocal contingency measure. I urge Kibra voters to stay vigilant. Don’t disturb the peace of Kibra people as they vote,” Junet wrote on Twitter.

But State House digital strategist and Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga’s supporter, Dennis Itumbi dismissed the Suna East legislator’s claims as mere propaganda.

“Hahaaa Mheshimiwa. #LetThePeopleDecide – Propaganda will not deliver victory.”

In the morning, a man was arrested after a mob almost lynched him for allegedly trying to bribe voters.

He was whisked away by police officers.

So far, the late Ken Okoth’s widow Monica Okoth and Winnie Odinga have already cast their votes.

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has allegedly been chased out of Laini Saba area. He has been drumming up support for Mariga.

The hotly contested race has attracted 24 candidates.

