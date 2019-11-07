Treasury Backtracks on Judiciary Budget Cuts After Maraga Outburst

The National Treasury has restored the Judiciary’s budget for the year 2019/2020 days after the 50 per cent budget cut declaration by Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatan.

Anne Amadi, the Judiciary Chief Registrar, on Thursday confirmed the new developments saying implementation of all approved activities will proceed as planned.

On Monday, Chief Justice David Maraga decried frustration by the government saying the austerity measures by the government had left the Judiciary in a limbo.

He stated that the High Court had suspended several sittings in the country due to lack of funds.

“As the judiciary budget is dwindling, the workload is growing. The backlog will continue to pile up, ” Maraga said.

“Unless the budget cuts are reversed, we do not have money for fuel, we will not have mobile courts, we will not have the court of Appeal circuits, we will not be able to pay for wi-fi for the e-filing and e-payments, plans to automate corruption courts will halt.”

The visibly angry CJ decried mistreatment and disrespect subjected by the Executive arm of government.

He recounted occasions, including the recent Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa, he has not been accorded the respect befitting his office.

Maraga noted that junior state officers are even cleared to enter State House before him.

The officials, who include Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries, he mentioned, want him out of the Judiciary.

He further pointed out that he has been denied access to the VIP lounge at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on grounds that it is reserved for the Deputy President.

“My problem is that there are times I receive very important visitors such as fellow Chief Justices… Where I’m i supposed to take them?” he posed.

He also stated that he had been denied protocol cars — Mercedes Benz 500 — on the basis that the government wanted to cut Judiciary expenditure.

The CJ, however, pointed out that the both Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate are still using the vehicles regarded as fuel-guzzlers.

“The CJ has no Mercedes. When we applied we were told to keep to 2500cc…Yet the 2 speakers of the National Assembly have Mercedes 500…The CJ is not accorded the respect of his office, ” said Maraga.

Further, Maraga recounted being denied VIP treatment on the roads in the list released by the National Police Service in May.

While Inspector General of Police alluded that it was a mistake which was later rectified, the CJ on Monday said it was intentional.

Kenyans on Twitter better known as KoT called on the government to suspend the budget cuts directive and accord Maraga the respect he deserves.

