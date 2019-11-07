Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale Chased Away From Kibra’s Laini Saba Area (Video)

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale took to his heels a few minutes after showing up in Kibra’s Laini Saba. He was trying to make his way to YMCA Polling Station.

It is believed that the former lawmaker had turned up to show support for Jubilee candidate and flag bearer in Kibra by-elections McDonald Mariga.

Deep inside Kibra. Mambo iko bara bara kabisa! pic.twitter.com/ZdDaz3ue0a — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 7, 2019

In a video that surfaced online, Khalwale is seen scampering for safety with an angry mob coming after him.

Jubilee supporters acted as guard and protected him as he made his way out of the constituency.

Read: Scuffle As Angry Kibra Residents Attempt To Lynch Man For Alleged Voter Bribery [Video]

Hon.Bonny Khalwale Attacked In Laini Saba Ward,Kibra after he showed up at YMCA polling station.

He was Representing Jubilee aspirant Mariga. #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/XjO4IwxU3Y — BARR PRINCE (@McBarr_Prince) November 7, 2019

Khalwale has been one of the most vocal supporters of McDonald Mariga, appearing in every press conference and rallies.

He changed his political stance and is now a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, from ODM’s Raila Odinga, with the pledge to deliver Western Kenya votes to jubilee come 2022 General Elections.

The Kibra race has been viewed as a supremacy contest between Odinga and DP Ruto.

Kibra has been viewed as Odinga’s ‘bedroom’ with Ruto labelled the visitor who has invaded it.

Read Also: IEBC Tribunal Clears Jubilee’s Mariga To Contest In Kibra By-election

The by-election that has kicked on earlier today, November 7, will determine the outcome in the upcoming 2022 general elections, where Ruto is aiming the top seat.

This is after the death of Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer after a long time battle a few months ago.

The hotly contested seat has attracted 24 candidates, with five wards – Makina, Laini Saba, Sarang’ombe, Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course and Lindi with 118,658 votes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu