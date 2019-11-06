Woman Brings Court To A Standstill By Punching Man Accused Of Killing Her Daughter

Drama ensued at the High Court of Eldoret after a suspect in a murder case was attacked by the victim’s mother.

Beatrice Wanyota, the mother to slain Vera Beauty college student Emma Wanyota aged 26, went berserk in court claiming that the case involving her daughter was being delayed.

She pounced on the suspect, Mustafa Idd aged 31 and caught the police and lawyers unaware, slapping and punching him while wailing that he was her daughter’s killer.

“You are the one who killed my daughter and I am so angry with you. Whenever I come to court for my daughter’s case, the matter is always postponed ostensibly to pave the way for mental assessment of the accused,” said the frustrated mother.

Read: Suspected Serial Killer Mustafa Idd’s Petrifying Facebook Posts

Emma Wanyota’s body was found in a pool of blood around a farm near her home with her legs and arms chopped off.

The suspect, Mustafa Idd was the last person to be in contact with her, with other evidences linking him to the murder.

The judge in charge of the case, Justice Stephen Githinji had ordered for a mental assessment of the suspect before the proceedings were commenced.

“As a matter of procedure, anybody charged with murder must first undergo a mental assessment before he is allowed to take the plea. The accused is not yet off the hook.”

Read Also: Police In Machakos Gun Down Suspect In Mother, Daughter Murder

This angered the mother, who wanted the suspect charged and convicted stating that she was certain he was his daughter’s killer.

The suspect, Mustafa Idd has had a past of violence with a pending case in a Kitale Court accused of murdering her former lover.

He was charged on July 25, at Kapkoi in Uasin Gishu County where he allegedly murdered businesswoman and former lover Nancy Etome.

His Facebook posts dating from 2017 are very horrifying, as he speaks about murder and violence, making threats with no chills.

A day before Emma’s body was discovered brutally murdered, Mustafa had made a post that raised eyebrows.

Read Also: Meru Bartender Who Went Missing On Thursday Found Murdered

The post read,”God forgive me for dating a lesbian. The day I smiled, a tragedy happened.”

On another post in 2017, he wrote a letter believed to be addressed to his mother, seeking forgiveness on issues that were not clear, alluding that his behaviors were a curse from his mother.

Beatrice, The victim’s mother was given a last warning and told to never repeat the same actions as she would be arrested and prosecuted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu