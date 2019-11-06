UoN Lecturer Hannah Inyama Not Mentally Stable To Stand Trial In Son’s Case

University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer, Hannah Inyama who kept her dead son’s body in the house for close to two weeks is not fit to stand trial, a court was told.

According to an investigating officer who appeared before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga, the don is not mentally stable to stand trial in her teenage son’s murder case.

Inyama, the officer told the court, will be on medication for the next couple of weeks after a mental assessment test concluded that she was not in her right state of mind.

“The suspect has been put on medication, which will be on a daily basis and is required to appear in hospital on November 29 to check her progress,” the investigator said.

The accused person was released into her parents’ custody but is expected to report to the police every Friday.

The matter will be mentioned on December 3 for further directions.

A postmortem report showed that Emmanuel Solomon died of excessive bleeding in the stomach and had severe stomach ulcers that led to hemorrhage.

His mother, police said, kept him in the house and invited church members to worship and praise the Lord as he withered away.

Police also said they were yet to ascertain if Inyama, a PhD student, belongs to a cult.

She is a specialist in post-resuscitation care of the critically ill. This involves optimizing ventilation and circulation and preserving organ and tissue function.

