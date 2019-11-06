I Don’t Miss Chantal, I talk To Her Everyday – Comedian Eric Omondi Confesses (Video)

Renowned comedian and MC Eric Omondi has disclosed that he has kept contact with former girlfriend Chantal Grazioli, famously referred to as Miss Chanty despite dramatic breakup.
During a TV interview with fellow comedian Dr Ofweneke, Eric was asked if he missed the ex-girlfriend, but he responded and said no, adding that he talks to her every single day and proceeded to call her as proof.
“I do not miss Chantal. I talk to her every single day. Let’s call Chantal I hope she’s on,” stated Eric Omondi.
He then went ahead and made the call, which the beautiful Chantal picked, with Omondi calling her ‘babe’.
When asked whether the break up with the the Italian girlfriend was a publicity stunt, Omondi did not clarify but rather left the audience guessing.
On 22 May 2019, Eric Omondi through his Instagram page made an announcement, stating that he had separated with the Italian girlfriend, although insisting that they were still good friends.
“I want to let you know that I will always be here for you ANYTIME, EVERY TIME. As you fly away my Love May you glow, Shine like the Angel that you are. I WILL MISS YOU Every moment…Every Single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me!!Anyway guys have yourselves a blessed day and remember to wish Chantal a HAPPY BIRTHDAY this coming Friday,” read part of the message.
View this post on Instagram
I WILL MISS YOU. I met you when you were only 19…I have known you for 4 and ahalf years…Shared and created some of the best moments in life with you. You changed my life COMPLETELY…As you move into your new phase in life with or without me I want to wish you all the best My Love❤️…The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I WISH you the BEST life has to offer. I PRAY to GOD ALMIGHTY that he MAY keep you🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽…MAY he lead you.. May he watch over you…I want to let you know that I will always be here for you ANYTIME, EVERYTIME. As you fly away my Love❤️ May you glow, Shine like the Angel that you are. I WILL MISS YOU😰 Every moment…Every Single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me!!! Na kwa wale wadau wadaku, Chantal and I are okay. We were friends long before we were lovers and our Friendship stays for life. And to those young Men and Women who prefer to take each others lives at the end of a relationship, let this be a LESSON to you all. You do not own a person and it doesn't always work out. Anyway guys have yourselves a blessed day and remember to wish Chantal a HAPPY BIRTHDAY this coming Friday. BLESS🙏🏽. @miss.chanty
The breakup ignited mixed reactions, as social media fans had already grown fond of their relationship together with the romantic stunts staged by Omondi that termed them as couple goals.
For instance, some fans went as far as begging Chantal to take Omondi back, and asking for forgiveness on their behalf.
Chantal responded similarly insisting that there was no bad blood between the two, and that they would remain friends forever.
View this post on Instagram
Hello guys, I hope this finds you well i have been silent for a while…Eric and i have had long discussions for the past one month. As you all know my family lives in italy and its been really challenging for both of us. I love eric and i will always love him and we are okay; we created the best of moments together, we shared our dreams and visions but most importantly we shared our lives. And i will always cherish every single moment. As i write this post i want to ask God to always protect you and your dreams until our paths meet again. I hate goodbyes so it's not a goodbye its more like a see you later. I will always be here for you ANYTIME, ANYDAY @ericomondi 💞
In another account of events, recent pictures of Eric Omondi and TV Girl Jackie Maribe on vacation have solicited mixed reactions, with the public wondering whether the two who were once lovers and have a child are back together.
They were captured on vacation, together with their son, Zahari.
This came days after Maribe confessed to being single, despite being engaged to fiance Joe “Jowie” Irungu who is in remand following the murder of business woman Monica Kimani.
