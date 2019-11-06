I Don’t Miss Chantal, I talk To Her Everyday – Comedian Eric Omondi Confesses (Video)

Renowned comedian and MC Eric Omondi has disclosed that he has kept contact with former girlfriend Chantal Grazioli, famously referred to as Miss Chanty despite dramatic breakup.

During a TV interview with fellow comedian Dr Ofweneke, Eric was asked if he missed the ex-girlfriend, but he responded and said no, adding that he talks to her every single day and proceeded to call her as proof.

“I do not miss Chantal. I talk to her every single day. Let’s call Chantal I hope she’s on,” stated Eric Omondi.

He then went ahead and made the call, which the beautiful Chantal picked, with Omondi calling her ‘babe’.

When asked whether the break up with the the Italian girlfriend was a publicity stunt, Omondi did not clarify but rather left the audience guessing.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mU5-1UuaiLU?start=594" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

On 22 May 2019, Eric Omondi through his Instagram page made an announcement, stating that he had separated with the Italian girlfriend, although insisting that they were still good friends.

“I want to let you know that I will always be here for you ANYTIME, EVERY TIME. As you fly away my Love May you glow, Shine like the Angel that you are. I WILL MISS YOU Every moment…Every Single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me!!Anyway guys have yourselves a blessed day and remember to wish Chantal a HAPPY BIRTHDAY this coming Friday,” read part of the message.

The breakup ignited mixed reactions, as social media fans had already grown fond of their relationship together with the romantic stunts staged by Omondi that termed them as couple goals.

For instance, some fans went as far as begging Chantal to take Omondi back, and asking for forgiveness on their behalf.

Chantal responded similarly insisting that there was no bad blood between the two, and that they would remain friends forever.

In another account of events, recent pictures of Eric Omondi and TV Girl Jackie Maribe on vacation have solicited mixed reactions, with the public wondering whether the two who were once lovers and have a child are back together.

They were captured on vacation, together with their son, Zahari.

This came days after Maribe confessed to being single, despite being engaged to fiance Joe “Jowie” Irungu who is in remand following the murder of business woman Monica Kimani.

