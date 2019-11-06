Sonko’s Aides Re-arrested Moments After Posting Bail

Four City Hall employees were on Wednesday charged with creating disturbance at Integrity Centre during Governor Mike Sonko’s interrogation.

The four; John Abok, Joseph Mwangi Karai, Kennedy Odhiambo and Richard Bosire were charged for “willfully and unlawfully resisted arrest from police constables Peter Mwangi, Timothy Nyagah, Antony Kasili, Joseph Muturi and Inspector Silas Siota.”

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, the four pleaded not guilty to two counts of resisting arrest and taking part in an unlawful assembly.

They were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail each.

But according to State House digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, the four who work in the communications department were re-arrested immediately after posting bail.

“They have been taken to KICC Police Station. What Police and Interior are doing to Mike Sonko communication officers is completely wrong. Officers led by Richard Bosire have just been re-arrested after posting bail in court. They have been charged for allegedly creating disturbance and holding an illegal assembly,” he wrote.

“Immediately after Mike Sonko communication officers posted bail – they were re-arrested and taken to KICC police station. Pure harassment that ODPP should intervene and stop. Bosire is a journalist who until recently worked for,” Itumbi continued.

Immediately after @MikeSonko communication officers posted bail – they were re-arrested and taken to @KICC_kenya police station. Pure harassment that @ODPP_KE should intervene and stop. Bodice is a journalist who until recently worked for @citizentvkenya — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) November 6, 2019

A video doing rounds on the internet also showed a man said to be Bosire being roughed up by police officers within Integrity Centre.

Sonko’s entry into Integrity Centre was marred with chaos after his supporters clashed with police. Teargas canisters were lobbed forcing the supporters to scatter for safety.

