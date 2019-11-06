Another Safarilink Plane Skids Off Runway At Wilson Airport [Video]

An aircraft operated by local airline Safarilink on Wednesday skidded off the runway further raising the number of incidents that have been reported at the airport in the recent past.

The plane, a Dash 8, is said to have veered off the runway on takeoff.

No casualties were reported during the incident. But runway 14 was immediately closed.

The incident is the fourth to be reported in less than a month at the airport.

With many Kenyans decrying the safety of Safarilink and Silverstone airlines it has now emerged that the airport needs to be upgraded.

A source intimated to this desk that Wilson is not fit for planes above 7 tonnes as it was designed for smaller planes.

“There was a notam given by KCAA [Kenya Civil Aviation Authority] which stated that any plane above 7tonnes should not operate from Wilson, ” said the source who sought anonymity.

“It means a Dash 8 100/200/300/400 , Fokker 50s, Embraer 120s can’t operate from Wilson.”

Late last month, a Safarilink plane veered off the runway at Wilson Airport at around 6.25pm.

One of its tyres is said to have burst into flames as officials ran to the rescue.

This was nearly a week after an aircraft belonging to Silverstone hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Airport.