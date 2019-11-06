Nairobi-bound KQ Flight Forced To Turn Back Over Stowaway Case

A Kenya Airways (KQ) from Johannesburg bound for Nairobi was yesterday forced to turn back over a suspected stowaway case.

According to the Aviation Herald, a magazine that reports on aviation, KQ761 was midair when the pilot was notified of the presence of a maintenance engineer aboard the aircraft.

“While levelling off at FL310 the crew turned around and returned to Johannesburg for a safe landing on runway 03R about 30 minutes later. While the aircraft vacated the runway the crew reported “He’s here and conscious!”, the aircraft taxied to the apron to offload the engineer,” the report said.

The aircraft remained on the ground for about an hour, then departed again and reached Nairobi with a delay of 105 minutes.

Kenya Airways however did not accknoledge the stowaway case as the reason of the turn back, but said that “we had an air-turn back due to operational reasons, however the same flight left Johannesburg at 1335Hrs.”

In July, a KQ flight dropped a body in London minutes before landing at the Heathrow Airport.

According to reports from London’s Metropolitan Police, the body of the unidentified male stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London.

Upon further inspection, a bag containing some food and clothing was discovered at the rear left landing gear where the body is suspected to have fallen from.

Last month, police in London released a sketch of the stowaway.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said that they are working to establish the man’s identity. Authorities in London believe that the man is Kenyan but are keeping an open mind.

