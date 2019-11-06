Mediamax’s Kameme TV Reinstates Fired Presenter Man Nyari

Mediamax Limited retracted its decision to sack popular and renowned presenter Man Nyari, who was fired last week alongside 160 employees.

Man Nyari has served in both Kameme FM and Kameme TV, garnering a huge audience and viewership with his famous program Njanjo ya Muturire (The Dose of Life).

Since the company laid off Nyari, fans having been creating havoc on the respective social media pages threatening to boycott the stations if the presenter was not taken back.

On last week’s show, the new presenter who hosted the show had a tough time with fans calling for the return of Man Nyari, with the post garnering 5,000 comments where fans wanted the laid off presenter back.

Read: Mediamax Sacks 160 Employees Including 10 K24 TV Editors

Taking to his official Facebook page, the presenter confirmed that he was reinstated, thanking his fans and giving gratitude to God.

“The voice of the people. The voice of God. The work we did was a living sacrifice before the throne of God. Thank you media max for giving me another chance to serve the voiceless and the down trodden.. Giving hope to the hopeless. May God help me to serve His people in this great calling with humility for His glory,” read the post.

Sources close to the company have indicated that the bosses and management were impressed by the presenter’ popularity, adding that they decided he should stay after his fans’ outcry.

Man Nyari could not hide his joy as he updated his fans and asked them to join him oh his show that airs every Saturday.

Read Also:Why Uhuru’s Mediamax Has Sacked At Least 20 Employees Without Notice

“I am back with a bang, every Saturday we will be on Kameme TV and Kameme FM. I want to thank the management at Mediamax for listening to our listeners. It is not always about money, but more about supporting our communities,” he announced on Wednesday.

The sacking of the Mediamax employees has elicited different opinions, with another victim of the layoff, Moses Kanyira asking for intervention from President Uhuru Kenyatta who partly owns the company to have his job back.

