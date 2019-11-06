King Bae Is Dead – Zari Hassan Responds To Nosy Fan

Ugandan socialite cum entrepreneur Zari Hassan is known for killer looks and sometimes, snide remarks directed at her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz and nosy fans.
A fan recently sought to find out the whereabouts of her new husband, King Bae or Mr M.
The fan asked, “And where is King Bae nowadays?”
Zari quickly responded with a simple, “Dead” comment.
View this post on Instagram
King Bae was among the most googled individuals after the mother of five announced their relationship. She has however maintained that the South African tycoon is a private person who does not find pleasure in showing off.
She has also praised him for being a gentleman who cares about her and her children.
“I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector,” she wrote on social media a couple of months ago.
The two have since exchanged nuptials at a private ceremony and later celebrated with friends.
They also recently moved into a two storey mansion.
View this post on Instagram
There is word however that King Bae is non-existent. Others say he is her manager, Galston Anthony.
Anthony recently ended his marriage under unclear circumstances.
View this post on Instagram
Google??!? How did u come to this blatherskite of a conclusion without even consulting me or any of Zari’s wealth management. How in the world is @zarithebosslady net worth at just $8.8m, I know for dayum sure as her manager I clocked in much more than that 2019 alone for her. 7 figures for sure in 2019!! You forgot about Her college BCC in South Africa, it’s at least net worth’s at $20m, properties in Uganda including the hotel she is building $4m, properties in SA $4m and so much more. I think u took her 1st born son net worth and put it as hers by mistake @google u need to rectify this, Get it right. #networth #Zarisnetworth
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…