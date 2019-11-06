in ENTERTAINMENT

King Bae Is Dead – Zari Hassan Responds To Nosy Fan

Snide Comment For Nosy Fan

Zari Hassan With King Bae. [Courtesy]

Ugandan socialite cum entrepreneur Zari Hassan is known for killer looks and sometimes, snide remarks directed at her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz and nosy fans.

A fan recently sought to find out the whereabouts of her new husband, King Bae or Mr M.

The fan asked, “And where is King Bae nowadays?”

Zari quickly responded with a simple, “Dead” comment.

 

King Bae was among the most googled individuals after the mother of five announced their relationship. She has however maintained that the South African tycoon is a private person who does not find pleasure in showing off.

She has also praised him for being a gentleman who cares about her and her children.

“I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector,” she wrote on social media a couple of months ago.

The two have since exchanged nuptials at a private ceremony and later celebrated with friends.

They also recently moved into a two storey mansion.

 

There is word however that King Bae is non-existent. Others say he is her manager, Galston Anthony.

Anthony recently ended his marriage under unclear circumstances.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

