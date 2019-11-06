King Bae Is Dead – Zari Hassan Responds To Nosy Fan

Ugandan socialite cum entrepreneur Zari Hassan is known for killer looks and sometimes, snide remarks directed at her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz and nosy fans.

A fan recently sought to find out the whereabouts of her new husband, King Bae or Mr M.

The fan asked, “And where is King Bae nowadays?”

Zari quickly responded with a simple, “Dead” comment.

King Bae was among the most googled individuals after the mother of five announced their relationship. She has however maintained that the South African tycoon is a private person who does not find pleasure in showing off.

She has also praised him for being a gentleman who cares about her and her children.

“I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector,” she wrote on social media a couple of months ago.

The two have since exchanged nuptials at a private ceremony and later celebrated with friends.

They also recently moved into a two storey mansion.

There is word however that King Bae is non-existent. Others say he is her manager, Galston Anthony.

Anthony recently ended his marriage under unclear circumstances.

