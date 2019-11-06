26 KCSE Candidates Arrested In Nairobi Over Exam Malpractice, 35 Phones Confiscated

26 candidates in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will spend the night in police cells after they were arrested over suspected exam malpractice.

The suspects were arrested at St. Teresa Boys Primary School located in Nairobi County on Wednesday.

They were among 154 private candidates taking their exams at the school.

Starehe Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Martin Mbaya told the media that the candidates were found with 35 phones during the operation.

The suspects were allegedly busted by invigilators while referring to answers sent directly to the mobile phones from outsiders during the Chemistry Paper II paper.

“26 of the mobile phones have been identified with the owners and police are carrying out further investigations to establish the owners of the nine mobile phones seized at the examinations center,” said Mbaya.

“Investigations will continue to establish the source of the communications with the candidates and those behind the racket.”

The arrests come a day after 11 people were busted impersonating KCSE candidates at Milimani Ramasha Academy located Kiogoro Division, Nyaribari Chache Constituency in Kisii County.

A number of suspects escaped arrest during the Tuesday operation led by county educational officers and area police.

Education Cabinet Magoha early this week warned candidates against any form of cheating.

“Am pleading with them because I know they are yet to sit for exams. Please do not get involved in it, otherwise, you will not get your results,” said Magoha.

A total of 699,745 candidates are sitting for this years’ KCSE exams compared to 664,585 in 2018.

