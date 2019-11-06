Is Kalonzo Secretly Drumming Up Support For Mariga After Raila Raided Kamba Turf?

That Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political loyalty has been questioned before is not a secret anymore.

With only a few hours to the much-awaited Kibra by-election slated for November 7, it has emerged that Kalonzo is silently drumming up support for Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga.

Kalonzo had in September publicly declared support for Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi but recent political developments, according to sources familiar with his moves, may have contributed to the change of heart.

This is linked to last weekend events where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga raided Kalonzo’s Kamba turf and managed to get three governors to support the party candidate, Imran Okoth.

Raila successfully wooed governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivuta Kibwana (Makueni) to campaign with him in Woodley Grounds in Kibra Constituency on Sunday.

The move, according to political pundits, undermined Kalonzo, who for a long time has been regarded as the community’s kingpin.

Kalonzo is now said to have instructed his grassroots networks to rally behind Mariga and has declined to go public to save face having thrown weight behind Butichi in the past.

The National Super Alliance co-principal, on Tuesday, sent out a team led by former Kathiani Member of Parliament Wavinya Ndeti to offer Mariga support ahead of the face-off.

Wavinya early this week slammed Raila accusing him of disrespecting the Kamba community over a recent “distasteful” remark on the community’s women.

The former Prime Minister had, during a Kamba community meeting cracked a joke on Kamba women that the former lawmaker didn’t take kindly.

“Unajua Wakamba ni waaminifu na wao ni kama akina mama wakisema watakupatia watakupatia” said Raila amid laughter from his audience.

In a tweet, Wavinya said she is disappointed with Raila’s comment. She urged the AU envoy to respect the community.

“Baba I’m very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance. We supported you for 10 years and you should respect my community, ” Wavinya wrote.

The former Machakos County gubernatorial aspirant and member of Kalonzo’s Wiper party is Mutua’s arch-rival in Machakos and had in 2017 accused him of rigging the election.

Kalonzo and Wavinya now seem to have common political enemies in Kibra, with the former Vice President having serious issues with Raila, who he accused of short-changing NASA co-principals.

Already, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, one of the NASA co-principals in the 2017 General Election, has expressed his disapproval of Raila associating with “corrupt” governors in Kibra.

It now seems that the NASA coalition is divided beyond repair with each of the four principals including Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, dancing to their own tune.

