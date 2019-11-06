US Events Promoter Speaks Following Accusations Of Swindling, Abandoning Akothee

An event promoter based in the United States has called out singer Esther Akoth for allegedly lying about not receiving payment after her performance.

According to the events organizer, Sarah Okindo, madam boss as she is commonly referred to was reimbursed for her services and also received funds for her Akothee Foundation.

Ms Okindo invited the “single mothers’ president” to the States in October. Akothee was picked up in a rented Toyota Land Cruiser from the airport.

In a receipt seen by this writer, Okindo rented the car from October 31 to November 3 at a cost of Sh72,000.

But according to the hitmaker, the organizer picked her up from the airport accompanied by her children. The car, she complained was too crowded.

“…you came to the airport with your family with just one car 🙈well I love children so it wasn’t a problem for me,but we could hardly fit in🙊, you checked me into a budget hotel, I still kept my calm, I was tired so I slept,” the singer recounted.

She was then booked into a low budget hotel, Fairfield Inn Marriott Blaine, that has only been operational for six months now. The hotel cost Okindo Sh4,200.

Again, Okindo in a series of WhatsApp messages with Akothee asks her to create a CashApp account through which willing donors would contribute to the foundation.

So impressed was Akothee with her management skills that she asked to work closely with her. This was after Okindo advised the Lotto singer to allocate every state a project.

Denying the claims, the mother of five said the “Esther Akothee” in the text exchange is not her. She did however acknowledge receiving Sh500,000 from Rumba Notes Lounge – a club at which she performed while on the US tour.

The monies she said were from the fans. They will be used for the borehole project under the Akothee Foundation.

“I still dint recieve the donations you said you had from your rich friends as reported by my manager 🙏🏾 I have total of 5000 usd from @rumbanotes fans and Family for for the borehole project @akotheefoundation 🙏🏾@rumbanotes also took charge of my expenses during my stay in America ,including your failed flights (sic),” Akothee complained.

Okindo also admitted that the event had its own hiccups, but she made paid the artiste in full.

Akothee has also accused the promoter of abandoning her and her manager. She also notes that she has never been in direct communication with Okindo.

“Wait a minute, are you kidding me? who is Sara talking too with the name Esther Akothee ? Yet he demanded to talk to the Artist directly after cancelling the tickets and hotel 🤷‍♂️🙆‍♂️ wait I am going crazy now. What is this woman talking about , when was this which number is this ,what’s cash ap (sic),” she wrote.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Akothee maintains that Okindo could have been conned in her name.

