Suspected Congolese Gold Scammer Arrested At JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have nabbed a Congolese national at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) suspected of scamming prospective gold buyers.

The suspect Ledivin Mupanga aged 41 years was arrested on arrival from Ethiopia in relation to a stop order that had been placed by Serious Crime detectives.

Mupanga was accused in March of obtaining Sh10 million in pretense that he would make a gold purchase for a potential buyer but thereafter disappeared.

According to the DCI detectives, the suspect has been put in lawful custody and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

“The suspect is accused of obtaining USD 97,500 in March this year from a complainant with the FALSE promise that he could purchase Gold for him & thereafter disappeared. He is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment in court Today. Further investigations are ongoing,” read the DCI statement.

The probe into the fake gold saga made headlines recently, involving the Dubai Royal Family.

Among the prominent politicians adversely mentioned in the saga were Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and flamboyant politician Zaheer Jhanda.

According to the information by the DCI, Wetangula was a person of interest with another suspect, Owino Ogendo who was sought for impersonating the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Kenyan Mohammed Akabar Rashi alias Ammit Gathi together with Yulian Stankov Petrov, a Bulgarian national, were also charged in May for obtaining Sh3 million from a trader by falsely pretending they would sell him 10kgs of gold.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges and Rashi was released on a bond of Sh500,000 while the foreign national was detained until the hearing of the case.

