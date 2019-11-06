Two Police Officers Among 10 Killed In Marsabit Bandit attack

10 people including two police officers were on Tuesday night killed in fresh bandit attacks in Jaldesa, Marsabit County.

Reports indicate that three people were killed when bandits ambushed a vehicle they were travelling in.

The other seven, who include the two police officers, were killed in a retaliatory attack. The police officers are said to have been on patrol during the incident.

Following the attacks, security authorities are currently holed up in a crisis meeting in Marsabit Town as tension is still high.

The incident comes two months after 10 other people were killed in two separate attacks in the County.

Read: Five Killed, Several Injured After Attack By Suspected Ethiopian Militia In Marsabit

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino noted that at least nine others were injured in the attacks.

In the first attack that happened on the night of August 24, raiders stormed a watering point in Forole where herders were sleeping at around 4AM and opened fire, killing five people.

Steve Oloo, County Police Commander said among those killed were two boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15 years.

After the attack, the group stole cows before crossing over to Ethiopia.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu