Tanasha Donna Defends Son Naseeb Junior’s Alleged “Charm Bracelet”

Tanasha Donna has defended her son Naseeb Junior’s black bracelet that has been the talk of town for the past couple of days.

The new mother was unhappy that people thought the bracelet was one meant to ward off evil spirits.

Responding to a local blog, the Radio queen said people should learn to differentiate between traditional beliefs and witchcraft.

The picture that sparked controversy was shared by her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Mama Dangote.

The excited granny took to the gram to express her excitement by posting the picture of Naseeb Junior displaying only his hands with an emoji caption of a star.

Fans were quick to point out the bracelet linking it to traditions and rites where it is worn by a new born and given by medicine men to act as protection from the evil one.

Tanasha had before giving birth to the newest member of the Dangote clan vowed to keep him from the public eye to protect him from those that may mean him harm.

Diamond has in the past been linked to witchcraft with fellow singer Ommy Dimpoz accusing him of introducing him to a medicineman, back in the day.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu