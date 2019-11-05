Time To Use Your Teeth, Senator Murkomen Tells CJ Maraga As He Pledges Support

Senate majority leader and Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged his support to the judiciary, stating that he stands with the Chief Justice David Maraga.

This comes a few moments after the Chief Justice issued a public statement decrying frustrations from the Executive meted to the judiciary.

Murkomen through his Twitter account asked CJ Maraga to use his position and power as head of the Judiciary arm to fight back his tormentors without relenting.

“My message to the Chief Justice David Maraga, you have teeth, bite. “A tiger does not proclaim its tigritude before it strikes. You gave your tormentors an inch they want a mile. Lead,” Murkomen tweeted.

On Monday November 4, CJ Maraga presented himself as a frustrated man during a press conference where he outlined the challenges that the third arm of government faced.

This follows the recent development by the Executive to slash the Judiciary budget by 50 percent, hence crumbling service delivery due to lack of funds.

The frustrations of the judiciary have been linked to the 2017 General elections where after the nullification of the Presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to “revisit” the judiciary.

“We shall revisit this thing. We clearly have a problem. Who even elected you? We have a problem and we must fix it,” said Uhuru Kenyatta after 2017 Presidential elections nullification.

Maraga stated that he would not attend state functions unless he is treated with the respect he deserves, recounting an incident during the last Mashujaa Day where he walked into the dais without being recognized yet other leaders in even lower ranks were acknowledged.

“I walked to the dais through a side walk and the MC did not acknowledge my arrival, but he did for other people,” he said.

Maraga however said that he would not be cowed by certain people who wanted to gain control of the judiciary adding that he would stand firm and fight the impunity to its end.

