Saumu Mbuvi Scolds Women Involved With Married Men

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has scolded women in relationships with married men.
The businesswoman in an Instastories post lashed out at the women for getting involved with these men. She referred to the behavior as “stupid.”
“Ladies no offense but the highest form of stupidity, is a single woman being loyal to a married man,” she wrote.
The mother of one is said to be involved with Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip who apparently is a married man. He has on his part denied these allegations.
In September, Saumu was embroiled in a nasty social media spat with a woman who accused the legislator of using and dumping her.
Hanifa Were told reporters that she is with child following a one night stand with the first time lawmaker.
“He never got in touch with me again. After three weeks, I started feeling unwell and when I took a test, I found out I was pregnant,” she narrated.
Ms Were took the fight a notch higher by taunting an outspoken Saumu.
In one post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Were who goes by the username Hanny Fyn says, “Tena sana…nangoja leo saumu anistaki akiniface nitajua kweli anapenda mbilikimo mwenzake.”
In another post, she refers to Loitiptip as a philanderer who “confused” her into getting pregnant.
“Oooh mayoo my shitombi wacha tungoje harusi.”
It is not clear whether the three have since settled their differences.
