City Lawyers Ahmednasir, Donald Kipkorir Engage In Twitter Spat Over CJ Maraga’s Outburst

Chief Justice David Maraga’s outburst on humiliation by the state has elicited mixed reactions on the internet with many Kenyans weighing in on the matter.

In a press statement on Monday, Maraga, who was speaking on the challenges the Judiciary is facing following the 50 per cent budget cuts imposed by the government, decried mistreatment and disrespect subjected by the Executive arm of government.

He recounted occasions, including the recent Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa, he has not been accorded the respect befitting his office.

“Unless I am treated with dignity due to my office, I will choose which of State functions to attend,” said the CJ.

City lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir have sharply differed on the CJ’s demands.

Ahmednasir, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 Presidential election, took issue with the CJ’s demands.

The senior counsel noted that Maraga should have focused on big issues facing the judiciary such as the onslaught from the Executive and judges.

“I am SUPREMELY disappointed with CJ Maraga..the judiciary faces an Almighty onslaught from the executive and corrupt judges, yet his complaint is about Mercedes-AMG, right to overlap in traffic jams, seating arrangements during public holidays, who is cleared to enter State House, ” said Ahmednasir.

Kipkorir criticized Ahmednasir for the comment saying Maraga decried the frustrations just to drive home the point of the Judiciary being sidelined by the Executive.

He accused the lawyer of unfairly attacking the CJ for demanding the respect that he deserves as the President of the third arm of government.

“CJ’s Speech was over 2 hours, the line on Mercedes was an hyperbole to dramatize his humiliation and it was for three minutes …. SAD you are joining the lynch mob against the CJ …. Our CJ deserves total respect including all perks & benefits appertaining his Office, ” said Kipkorir.

Not a man to take the words kindly, the senior counsel lashed out at Kipkorir saying he knew little about Judicial independence.

“You are a new “convert”…what do you know about judicial independence and Kenya’s struggle for judicial reforms?…concentrate on the simple and mundane matters that excite you…” he replied.

The KTK Advocates founder found the words demeaning and sought to make his point clear that the Grand Mullah has in the past attacked the Judiciary and his defence against the judiciary can’t be taken seriously.

“Luckily, we’ve all seen your belittling & humiliating the Judiciary for the last 20 Years & is well documented …. Your defence of the Judiciary is episodic & fleeting …. My publications in the Sunday Nation & Sunday Standard when I was Op-Ed Columnist are self-evident, said Kipkorir.

In the press briefing at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Maraga noted that whereas junior officials in government were recognised during the state function, he was treated like any other Kenyan who attended the event.

The junior officers, he said, are even cleared to enter State House before him.

The officials, who include Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries, he mentioned, want him out of the Judiciary.

He further pointed out that he has been denied access to the VIP lounge at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on grounds that it is reserved for the Deputy President.

“My problem is that there are times I receive very important visitors such as fellow Chief Justices… Where I’m i supposed to take them?” he posed.

He also stated that he had been denied protocol cars — Mercedes Benz 500 — on the basis that the government wanted to cut Judiciary expenditure.

The CJ, however, pointed out that the both Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate are still using the vehicles regarded as fuel-guzzlers.

“The CJ has no Mercedes. When we applied we were told to keep to 2500cc…Yet the 2 speakers of the National Assembly have Mercedes 500…The CJ is not accorded the respect of his office, ” said Maraga.

Further, Maraga recounted being denied VIP treatment on the roads in the list released by the National Police Service in May.

While Inspector General of Police alluded that it was a mistake which was later rectified, the CJ on Monday said it was intentional.