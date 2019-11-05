Tug of War As KNBS Accused Of Taking Census Officials In Circles Over Delayed Dues

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has been forced to address concerns by officials who participated in the 2019 National Population and Housing Census exercise over unpaid dues.

Following the release of the 2019 Census results on Monday, officials, who claim they haven’t been paid, took to social media to decry the delays.

The affected officials, ICT supervisors, content supervisors and enumerators, demanded that KNBS releases their payments soonest.

Some of the officials stated that they had received the first instalment and efforts to get full payment had proved futile due to frustration by KNBS County officials.

According to the officials, their respective County Statistic Officers (CSOs) linked the delays to “problems with bank accounts”.

“During the second payments excuses started coming up, we were told there was issue with our bank accounts. Remember these are the same bank accounts they paid us our first instalment,” one of the affected officials stated.

Others have not been paid because they lost accessories (chargers) of the gadgets they were using.

In a tweet following the social media rant, KNBS confirmed that some officials are yet to receive their payment and that the body is aware of the issues.

“We’ve heard your concerns and @KNBS we are committed to making sure every personnel is paid, ” said KNBS.

However, those who are yet to receive their monies are required to confirm the bank details they supplied.

They are also required to return the census gadgets in “good working condition”.

We've heard your concerns and @KNBS we are committed to making sure every personnel is paid If you have not received payment:

1. Confirm your bank details with your area CSO

2. Return your gadgets in good working condition More questions, please DM us#paycensusofficials — KNBStats (@KNBStats) November 4, 2019

To some, the message was not convincing. They claimed that KNBS was taking them in circles.

“Some of us are far off from our counties. When we try to call our CSOs for purposes of confirming where the problem is coz we submitted all our materials in good condition, they don’t pick calls neither do they reply texts.. We DM you, you still don’t reply, ” said Korima John.

Mwaniki Ruth said, “I already returned my lost cable a month ago,it is very unfair to continue keeping my money even after I did my part.”

“The youth working for the government is like a scam. We were told the money for the census was ready before the process. Now 3 months no payment. You are taking us for a ride. PAY US OUR PEANUTS, we played our part, ” said Shikokoti.

KNBS engaged 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors.

The week-long listing exercise, that began on August 24, came to an end on Saturday, August 31.

The Monday result showed that the Kenyan population currently stands at 47,564,296 with women making up 50 per cent of the population.

The results show that 23 million persons are male, 24 million female and 1,524 being intersex.

