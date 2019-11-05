Former TV Girl Julie Gichuru Recounts Falling Into Depression After Parents’ Messy Divorce

Former TV Girl and media personality Julie Gichuru has opened up about her past struggles with depression after her parents were engrossed in a messy divorce.

Julie, a mother of four, posted a picture on her social media account dating back to when she was 21 years in 1995, a law student at University in Cardiff, Wales.

According to the post, Julie’s parents divorced, with her dad re-marrying and the mother migrating leaving her homeless, clueless and with no funds to cater for school tuition.

“I was in the pain of deep depression. My parents divorced, dad remarried and Mum emigrated. I had no home to go back to. I didn’t have enough money to complete my degree. I was frightened and anxious,” Julie wrote.

She recounted the number of times she worked two jobs to make ends meet and sought solace in God by creating a relationship and having faith.

Through the post however, the bubbly media personality stated that she used her story to encourage other people who were going through tough times in life, urging them to keep forging forward with a guarantee of some ray of light at the end of the tunnel.

“I lamented with God, I told Him I was so angry with Him, but I still loved Him and I asked Him to hold me tight and never let me go. “I found two jobs at this point and studied hard. I didn’t know where I would end up but I knew knowledge would get me there. “As long as I had breath in my body, I was going to get there. Never doubt that you can get there. Never stop moving forward,” read the detailed post.

Some of her fans were very inspired by the post, prompting them to narrate their experiences.

One explained that she was really inspired and moved by the post, adding that she was determined to move on despite the frustrations and achieve her goals stating that there was more to life.

“Wow, powerful a friend’s daughter Committed suicide last week because of feeling she was against the world with all the turmoil that was within her. Putting a brave face yet she was lost in her world. Retrenchment just got her ticking her hours yet her mum was plan for her to cont with graduate school as from January. What you have shared may save and encourage a young adult to know there’s more to life. Blessings,” read the post by Lonyagoo.

Depression has been a menace lately, with majority of celebrities coming out to narrate their past experiences in a bid to create awareness and reduce suicide rates.

Julie has been on the receiving end of social media users after she made comments that did not sit well with majority of people.

A recent case detailed her being called out by CNN’s presenter Richard Quest for misquoting him.

She was forced to make a public apology, with the social media brigade on her neck.

A few weeks ago, Citizen tv’s Kimani Mbugua recounted the times he fell into depression and was on the verge of taking his life.

With more celebrities coming out, the menace is made more public and different ways to curb it are developed as people find the stories relatable.

