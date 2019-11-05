Police Bust 11 People Impersonating KCSE Candidates In Kisii

Police in Kisii County are holding 11 people, who were on Tuesday morning arrested for allegedly impersonating candidates in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The suspects are accused of impersonating KCSE candidates at Milimani Ramasha Academy located Kiogoro Division, Nyaribari Chache Constituency.

During the early morning operation, a number of other suspects escaped arrest and are still at large.

Police have launched a manhunt for the school principal who is on the run.

His deputy, who picked the examination papers from the Sub County Headquarters container, was arrested and is aiding the police with investigations.

The arrests were confirmed by Kisii Central Sub County Police Commander Zachary Kimani and area DCI Martin Korongo who led the operation.

It has now emerged that the school doesn’t have a laboratory and candidates will be forced to sit for practicals from their classrooms.

The developments come a day after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha warned parents and students against exam cheating.

Magoha, who was speaking on Monday during the distribution of KCSE examination papers at the Kisumu East Deputy County Commissioner’s office, said he was aware that some parents in Homa Bay, Migori and Kisii counties had made contributions of Ksh200,000 to buy exams.

He urged the candidates to desists from any form of cheating.

“Am pleading with them because I know they are yet to sit for exams. Please do not get involved in it, otherwise, you will not get your results,” said Magoha.

A total of 699,745 candidates are sitting for this years’ KCSE exams compared to 664,585 in 2018.

