Is Facebook’s Parent Company’s New Logo A Flop Or On Track?

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and messenger’s parent company Facebook has unveiled a new logo, that is meant to distinguish it from the one used by Facebook, its social media platform.

The new logo uses a ‘flat’ font, with different colours for its platforms, with blue for Facebook, green for WhatsApp and pink-orange for Instagram.

The logo is reported to be a precursor to their planned merger of their platforms where they’ll add “from Facebook” tag, but set apart their parent company name from their brand assets.

Snap uses the same model for branding, where they have a holding company Snap which owns Snapchat and Spectacles.

Facebook has always been using the social media platform logo to represent the company, but it seems that the social media giant now wants the parent company separated from its brands, just like Snap.

“People should know which companies make the products they use,” writes Antonio Lucio, Facebook’s chief marketing officer.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Lucio says that changing the parent company’s name was considered, but decided against because Facebook didn’t want to appear to be hiding from its problems.

“When people learn Facebook makes them, they start to like Facebook more, though it also puts a “brand tax” on the other app due to the association,” said Lucio.

According to Tech Crunch editor Josh Constine, the move is ill advised as he views it as a way of stamping Facebook name on everything.

“The problem is forcing “from Facebook” on Insta & WhatsApp could signal waning autonomy and scare away talent. As an outsider, really don’t understand the ‘from Facebook’ move – the brand value of Instagram and WhatsApp is strong in that they are separate from FB. feels like an ego-driven move to stamp FB on everything,” says Constine.

