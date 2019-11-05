Ethic Crew Regrets Use Of Explicit Lyrics In Tarimbo Song, Apologizes To Fans

Ethic Entertainment’s latest hit single Tarimbo has sparked debate on and offline because it apparently advocates for violence against women.

The song is basically talking about having carnal knowledge with a woman without her consent hence the uproar to have it pulled it down.

Moral policeman and Kenya Film Classification Board (KFBC) chief executive on Friday said he was in communication with Google to have the song pulled down.

Mutua further called for the arrest of the “so called artistes” by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In his lengthy Facebook post, the KFCB boss said the song “defied everything decent societies holds dear.”

<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fezekiel.mutua%2Fposts%2F2512557105509299&width=500" width="500" height="299" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

On Saturday, he confirmed that Tarimbo had been made unavailable to YouTube to users with restricted mode turned on.

“Google has facilitated a mechanism to protect kids from such unpalatable content as long as the restriction mechanism is activated.The Board shall be vigilant to ensure this kind unpalatable content is not accessed by children.”

“We urge parents and responsible adults to support our campaigns to protect children from exposure to harmful content and to monitor what kids are watching during the holidays,” he said.

<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fezekiel.mutua%2Fposts%2F2513927495372260&width=500" width="500" height="299" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

According to Ethic, the song was not meant to propagate violence against a certain audience, specifically the female audience.

It was not their intention to publicize violence or rape against women nor cause distress using their lyrics, they said.

The group did also apologize to the public and all those who the lyrics could have triggered negative memories or emotions.

“It has come to our attention that our latest single ‘Tarimbo’ has stirred up mixed reactions and elicited various negative interpretations from different quarters. As recording artists, it is our sole duty to entertain our fans and NOT deploy our content to propagate hate against any person, most importantly women,” their statement read in part.

It has come to our attention that our latest single ‘Tarimbo’ has stirred up mixed reactions and elicited various negative interpretations from different quarters. As recording artists, it is our sole duty to entertain our fans and NOT deploy our content to propagate hate against — ETHIC (@ethicofficial) November 4, 2019

any person, most importantly women.

As artists, we are sons to our mothers, brothers to our sisters, uncles to our nieces and friends to our female friends and fans, and it is not in any way our intention to publicize violence or rape against these highly revered individuals in — ETHIC (@ethicofficial) November 4, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu