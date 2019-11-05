Chaotic Entry As Police Teargas Journalists, Sonko’s Supporters At Integrity Center

Police were forced to lobby teargas canisters as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko made his entry to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices at the Integrity Center.

This was in a bid to dispatch rowdy groups of people who had gathered at the entrance, and tried to forcefully find their way inside the offices.

In a video clip captured by Nation, trouble began after the Governor tried to make his grand entrance with his entourage of vehicles, a move that the police officers manning the gate were against, asking him to walk through to the gate.

By then a group of people had already gathered by the gate, chanting Sonko’s name and calling him ‘baba’.

Read: Sonko Reveals Identity Of EACC Official After Him Over The Sale Of Integrity Centre

Standard Media photographer Collins Kweyu who tried to make his way through by going ahead was flagged off violently, and pushed away, as Sonko, accompanied by his lawyer, the Nairobi County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka and a few County Executive Commissioners (CECs) made their way in.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was summoned last week by the EACC on the allegations of lying in his self declaration form while he sought clearance to contest for the County Boss seat.

He was expected to present himself today, November 5, to answer to the allegations and clear his name in regards to his ‘criminal past’.

“It was alleged by EACC in the media that I had lied in my self-declaration form, by claiming that I did not have pending criminal cases. But in truth, none of the 14 EACC self-declaration form questions ask anything about having pending criminal cases,” wrote Sonko through a Facebook post.

Read Also: EACC Summons Mike Sonko Over Graft Allegations Against Passaris

In another account of events, Sonko’s presentation at the EACC offices has raised tension with University students barricading the Waiyaki way and burning tyres while matching towards the Integrity Center demanding the EACC officials to respect their Governor.

Through a tweet by the Kenyan Traffic, members of the public were warned to avoid using those routes.

Tension high CBD as university Students get into street demanding EACC to Respect sonko.currently the situation is worrying at Waiyaki way.They are heading to integrity center members of the Public should avoid those roads heading to EACC pic.twitter.com/MDpO2GdVsh via @Kenniebalo3 — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) November 5, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu