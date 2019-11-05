Andrew Kibe Confesses To Being Legally Married On Paper, But Single

Known to be very vocal and controversial, Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe does not shy away from speaking his mind and often gets criticized by majority of people.

He has been dubbed the ‘saviour of men’, as he often gives ‘controversial’ advice to men as well as purport to represent them in matters regarding women and relationship yet he never manages to keep one.

In a recent interview with young comedian Chebet Ronoh, Kibe revealed his marital status after being asked whether he would be settling down anytime soon.

It emerged that Andrew Kibe is still a married man according to legal documents, despite being separated from estranged wife about four years ago.

“On paper I am married, I have a proper wife, but I’ve been single for four years,” stated Kibe.

The vocal radio presenter also explained that he had a son whom he rarely keeps contact with due to personal reasons associated with the former wife.

When asked about his son, whom he has kept out of the public eyes, he said that he has not been allowed to see him ever since the separation from his mother.

“Until five years old, I was given the chance to see him. I later married another lady and my kid’s mother cut me off. Since then, I have never seen my child,” He said.

Kibe has been making headlines ever since he made it to radio, with the most recent controversy detailing an unpaid debt with his alleged friend who had him arrested while live on air.

Through an Instagram rant after the arrest, he narrated his ordeal and explained the reasons for defaulting the loan.

Court documents indicated that Kibe borrowed some Sh215,000 seven years ago from a Joshua Weru. The loan was supposed to be repaid in 18 days with a Sh55,000 interest.

Terms of agreement showed that defaulting on the payment would attract a 7.5 percent penalty of the interest every four days.

