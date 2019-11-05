“I Was Hacked” Ali Kiba Says As He Denies Calling Out Diamond Platnumz On Social Media

Tanzanian hitmaker Ali Kiba has denied calling out fellow singer Diamond Platnumz on Instagram, in a post that has since gone viral.

Speaking to Soudy Brown, Tanzanian blogger, the Chekecha singer said he did not post the cryptic yet insulting message.

Apparently, he said, his social media accounts were hacked.

“No, my account was hacked. Yes I saw the post but I am not the one who wrote, I think hackers did,” he stated, adding that he had no idea the post had been made.

Asked whether he intends to pull it down, the Bongo Flava star maintained that the post will be up for as long as he likes.

In the infamous post, Kiba accused Platnumz of doing him dirty in the past.

“Usiniletee mambo ya darasa la Pili unaniiibia penseli alafu unanisaidia kutafuta .(UNIKOME)

Mwanaume huwa anaongeaga mara moja tu sasa ukitaka nikuweke uchi watu wajue unayonifanyia hata kwenye hilo tamasha hatokuja mtu sasa tuishie hapo nakutakia tamasha njema,” Kiba’s alleged hackers wrote.

Sources privy to the details also indicate that King Kiba was infuriated by remarks made by the Wasafi Boss on radio.

The Kanyaga singer allegedly said that his management had reached out to Kiba who was likely to participate in this year’s Wasafi Festival Dar es Salaam edition.

Also likely to make an appearance is former Wasafi Records signee Harmonize. He is however yet to confirm attendance.

