Respect My Community, Wavinya Ndeti Lashes Out At Raila Over Distasteful Kamba Remark

Former Kathiani Member of Parliament Wavinya Ndeti has taken issue with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Odinga’s recent remark directed at the Kamba community.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader over the weekend hosted leaders from the Kamba community ahead of the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Among Kamba leaders who attended the meeting are Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu. The leaders threw their weight behind ODM candidate in Kibra Imran Okoth.

Raila seized the opportunity to thank the Kamba community for their support in a joke that Wavinya didn’t take kindly.

“Unajua Wakamba ni waaminifu na wao ni kama akina mama wakisema watakupatia watakupatia” said Raila amid laughter from his audience.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n1yAeWJ2fH8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

In a tweet, Wavinya said she is disappointed with Raila’s comment. She urged the AU envoy to respect the community.

Read: Governors Anne Waiguru, Kivuta Kibwana Join Raila In Kibra To Drum Up Support For Imran Okoth

“Baba I’m very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance. We supported you for 10 years and you should respect my community, ” Wavinya wrote.

Baba I'm very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance. We supported you for 10 years and you should respect my community. pic.twitter.com/VH01BTSupK — Wavinya Ndeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) November 3, 2019

The former Machakos County gubernatorial aspirant supported Raila’s presidential bid in 2017.

Wavinya, who vied on a Wiper party ticket, lost to incumbent Mutua.

Read Also: We’ll Not Be Intimidated, IEBC Rubbishes ODM’s Calls For “Complete” Kibra Voter Register

The Wiper party is supporting Ford Kenya in the Kibra by-election, whose candidate is Eng. Khamisi Butichi.

On Sunday, another Kamba leader Kivuta Kibwana, joined Odinga and his team to drum up support for Imran.

He was accompanied by Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, a former ally of Deputy President William Ruto, who is rooting for the Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga.

Over the weekend, the DP slammed Raila for seeking support from other leaders having sensed imminent defeat.

Read Also: DP Ruto’s Wife Rachael Prays For Mariga Ahead Of Kibra Face-off [Photos]

“If you see someone asking for help in the bedroom, you should know that things are thick. Isn’t it?” said Ruto.

“It should be every man for himself in the bedroom. If you see a man asking for reinforcement, things are not going well.”

Kibra has been Raila’s political bedrock for decades now and pundits believe a loss would be a blow to his 2022 Presidential bid and political image.

Other candidates in the race are Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala and several independent candidates eyeing the seat.

The seat fell vacant following the demise Imran’s brother, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu