Timmy Tdat Speaks After Raunchy “Vitamin U” Video Mysteriously Disappears From YouTube

Sensational Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat over the weekend sent the internet into a frenzy after releasing a bawdy video titled “Vitamin U” featuring Tanzanian artiste Rosa Ree.

Some of the scenes in the video were explicit with the “Usinikazie” hitmaker caressing naked Ree in a bathtub.

The video attracted a negative reaction online with many calling on the singer to pull it down.

Hours later, the video mysteriously disappeared from his official Youtube account leaving netizens speculating.

Well, word has it that the singer bowed to the pressure and deleted the video from his channel.

In a tweet on Monday, however, Timmy stated that the video will be back on the video platform.

Read: ‘I Was Arrested For Making A Wrong Turn,’ Musician Timmy TDat Comes Clean

He shared a video of deejay Denik playing the song saying “Bless up DJs..back on YouTube in a few”.

Timmy and Ree are rumoured to be dating.

Ree was quoted in April this year saying she is not dating the singer.

“Timmy ni mwanangu ni msanii kama mimi na namkubali sana kazi zake. Hata siku ya kwanza aliposlide kwenye DM, alikua mwoga mwoga halafu yule jamaa domo zege hivi. Jamaa domo zege ndio nakuambia sisi washikaji tu,” Rosa Ree revealed.

This was after they released their first collabo “Kipopo”.

The video was nothing different from “Vitamin U” as they were filmed in some scenes getting cozy raising eyebrows on their relationship.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu