School Principal Dies In Car Crash On Their Way To Collect KCSE Exam Materials

Rev Jeremiah Gitau Secondary School headteacher died on Monday morning on her way to collect KCSE examination materials.

The deceased was traveling in a private car alongside two other school heads who sustained serious injuries. They are admitted at Kijabe Hospital.

The two are teachers at Mustard Seed and Kiambogo Secondary Schools.

Read:

Reports indicate that the their car rammed into a lorry in Longonot along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway at around 5.10 am.

According to Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru the Rev Jeremiah school head died on the spot.

This morning, CS Education Prof George Magoha warned those planning on cheating in this years national examinations. The bullish CS said candidates caught cheating will not receive their results.

Read Also:

This was after it was said that some parents in Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay had collected huge amounts of money to pay off exam officers.

The parents and guardians, Magoha said are willing to pay the supervisor Sh120,000, invigilator Sh60,000 and security officer Sh40,000.

“You should not be cheated by adults who are not intelligent. Never say that you were not warned,” the CS said.

Read Also:

Speaking in Kisumu, Magoha said “In same cases, they have identified homes next to examination centres to carry out malpractice.”

Deputy President William Ruto has wished KCSE candidates success as they begin their exams, starting with English (Functional Skills) and English (Comprehension, Literary Appreciation & Grammar) papers.

“You have worked hard, strived for success and now you are close to the victory. Stay positive, and give it your best. Best wishes to all the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations candidates,” the DP wrote.

You have worked hard, strived for success and now you are close to the victory. Stay positive, and give it your best. Best wishes to all the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations candidates. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 4, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu