What Raila, Kamba Governors Unity Means For Kalonzo – Manyora

A major political fallout could be looming between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka following Kibra by-election.

Over the weekend, three Ukambani governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Dr Alfred Mutua (Makueni) accompanied Raila to campaign for ODM candidate in the Kibra by-election.

This was seen as a move of defiance against Kalonzo, who is perceived to be the Kamba Kingpin. Two of the governors, Ngilu and Kibwana supported Kalonzo in the 2017 general election, who was in the Nasa coalition which was led by Mr Odinga.

Read: Respect My Community, Wavinya Ndeti Lashes Out At Raila Over Distasteful Kamba Remark

According to political analyst Prof Herman Manyora, the association of the governors with the ODM leader could be a message to Kalonzo, that he was no longer a factor in Kamba politics.

“By bringing on board Kivutha Kibwana and Kivutha Kibwana, Raila seems to be sending a message. He seems to be telling Kalonzo something. Remember Kalonzo declared support for Ford Kenya candidate (Khamisi) Butichi. More than backing the candidate (Butichi), I think there is something else going on,” said Manyora while speaking to K24’s Ann Kiguta.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ClRQQgYPUlM?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

Kalonzo and Raila, who seem to have been sailing in the same political boat for the past ten years fell out publicly during the Embakasi South by-election where each party, ODM and Wiper, staged a fierce battle against each other despite being in the same coalition.

Yesterday, in a clip that has since gone viral, Raila has been criticised for uttering statements that seemed to cause disrespect to the Kamba community.

In a tweet, former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti said she is disappointed with Raila’s comment. She urged the AU envoy to respect the community.

Read: Governors Anne Waiguru, Kivuta Kibwana Join Raila In Kibra To Drum Up Support For Imran Okoth

“Baba I’m very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance. We supported you for 10 years and you should respect my community, ” Wavinya wrote.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n1yAeWJ2fH8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

Other candidates in the race are Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Ford Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi and several independent candidates eyeing the seat.

The seat fell vacant following the demise Imran’s brother, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu