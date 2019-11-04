Census Results Released, Population Stands At 47.56 Million

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) director general Zachary Mwangi on Monday released the National Census results at State House.

The Kenyan population currently stands at 47,564,296 with women making up 50 percent of the population.

Census results show that 23 million persons are male, 24 million female and 1,524 being intersex.

The number of intersex persons is highest in Nairobi with 245 persons, Kiambu at 135, Nakuru 95, Wajir 49, Meru 41, Kakamega 40, Kisii 38, Kajiado 38, Migori 35 and Bungoma with 35 persons.

According to Mr Mwangi, the most populous counties are Nairobi (4.3 million), Kiambu (2.4 million), Nakuru (2.1 million), Kakamega (1.8 million) and Bungoma (1.6 million) with the least populous being Lamu (143,920), Isiolo (268,002), Samburu (310,327), Tana River (315,943) and Taita Taveta (340,671).

President Uhuru Kenyatta said this year’s census exercise was historical as it was the first to be conducted under the new Constitution.

He also mentioned that Kenya was the first in Africa to release census results in under three months.

The head of state thanked the enumerators and security personnel who worked day and night to ensure a smooth week long exercise.

“I thank all enumerators and officials involved in the census process. I am grateful to all security personnel who ensured peace prevailed during the census period,” he said.

Kenyatta also urged stakeholders, government officials and development planners to utilise the numbers for better planning and development.

“The numbers released today will go a long way in guiding successive planning for the benefit of all Kenyans. I expect that KNBS will release the other census volumes and make them available to planners.”

“We direct all ministries, departments and government agencies to utilize Census results in their planning processes. I also urge county gov’ts, stakeholders and development partners to do the same. The Census was conducted on the nights of August 24 and 25,” he continued.

