Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye Arrested After Car Is Smashed During Protests (Photos)

The opposition leader for Uganda, Kizza Besigye has been arrested and taken to an unknown destination by the police.

This is in relation to a planned assembly by the Forum of Democratic Change (FDC ) party at Mandela Stadium in Namboole.

The police and military officers who were heavily armed blocked the stadium, a move that angered the FDC party members and the people who had already assembled, igniting chaos.

Several leaders of the opposition party were expected to attend the assembly, and with the police failing to control the huge chaotic crowds with teargas, water canons and live bullets, they went after the leaders who were believed to be the organizers of the assembly.

According to reports by the authorities, Besigye refused to comply to the orders and was instead waving at the crowds of people from his vehicle.

The police moved swiftly and blocked his entourage, before breaking his windscreen and pulling him out.

Kizza Besigye will never forget this day in his life. In pictures below, he bagged his head on the front mirror of his Car. pic.twitter.com/k4Aev4rbcU — Kats (@Katsivan3) November 4, 2019

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango through a statement explained that the FDC and its leaders including Besigye had defied orders that were issued prompting their arrest.

Onyango stated that although the planned assembly had earlier been communicated, they were informed to change the venue a directive that they refused to heed.

FDC informed us about the intended celebration and we wrote back to them advising that they should shift the venue but they ignored our directive.

Besigye defied police orders and parked his vehicle in the middle of the road, blocking and inconveniencing other road users. The car was towed away and he was taken to Naggalama Police Station.

At the moment no charges have been preferred against him but investigators are still gathering evidence,” said Mr Onyango.

There were earlier reports indicating a woman had been shot dead by the police, with the Police Spokesperson refuting the reports terming it fake news and adding that there were no deaths reported.

“There’s a photograph circulating on social media purporting that a woman was shot and killed today in Kireka Trading centre. This is not true. No death has been registered in this operation,” Mr Onyango added.

Uganda opposition leaders have been on a cat and mouse game with the State, with the government trying in every way to frustrate, oppress and block their agendas.

Kizza Besigye for instance has been on the receiving end, after being arrested, tortured and even kept on house arrest for trying to plan the ousting of Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for over three decades.

Ideally, there is the case of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu famously known as Bobi Wine who has been arrested on several occasions and subjected to torture.