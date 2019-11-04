KEBS Pulls Off The Shelves Nuteez Peanut Butter, Zesta Over High Levels Of Aflatoxin

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has unveiled a list of commodities and products suspended due to substandard value, with a directive to all companies manufacturing them to discontinue.

Through a Twitter post, KEBS made it clear to the public that the products had been suspended stating that after a market surveillance the products were found to contain higher amounts of levels of Aflatoxin hence unfit for human consumption.

A directive was also sent to all companies to recall the already manufactured products with an instituted plan to take corrective actions on the same.

“Kenya Bureau of Standards wishes to inform the public that the following products have been suspended and the companies manufacturing them instructed to discontinue, recall all the substandard products as well as institute corrective actions,” read the Twitter post.

Among the list of commodities included Zesta, Nuteez, Supa Meal, Sue’s Naturals, Nutty by Nature, Fressy and True Nuts.

According to the statement, KEBS arrived at the decision after continued market surveillance on the state of peanut butter in the country.

In addition to the suspension, KEBS suspended the permits of the companies related to the production of the commodities hence they are unable to use the standardization mark.

The suspension will only be lifted if the mentioned companies conform to the standard quality specification as well as put measures to ensure customer safety.

KEBS has also promised to survey different markets, products and factories to protect the public from consumption of harmful products.

Nuteez, a product of Jetlak Foods Ltd was banned in January after its aflatoxin levels were found to be at 27.26ppb yet the maximum total aflatoxin content should be 15 ppb.

The ban was in April lifted after the manufacturer addressed the gaps that were identified with regard to control of incoming raw materials, production process and final product testing.

