Juma Jux Thrilled Ex Girlfriend Vanessa Mdee Found Love In Rotimi

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux is happy that his ex, Vanessa Mdee has found love.

According to Jux, his girlfriend of over 6 years is an amazing person who deserves a shot at happiness and love.

Speaking to a local blog, the Sugua hitmaker said he and Vanessa had been broken up for eight months before letting the world in on the secret.

“Let me tell you the truth, Vanessa and I broke up in 2018 December. Guys knew about our breakup 8 months after. To people, it was too soon but to us, it took time. I mean almost a year is not a short time to move on,” he intimated.

“I am happy she found love in Rotimi. I was waiting for the day she will be happy. You know when it comes to love one person moves on after a breakup and one remains and so when I saw she has moved on, in all honesty, I was happy,” he added.

On the topic of the songstress’s new found love, Olu Rotimi Akinosho, Jux said he is a fan of Power, an American show in which he plays Dre, a drug baron.

“I watch power a lot and I love Rotimi and the way he acts I love it. I said it in an interview before that if Vanessa finds someone, he has found a good girl because she is amazing and every man wants to be with her. I mean I have been in a relationship with her for 6 years. She is an amazing girl. I am happy for her to be honest,” he said.

Jux has moved on to a Caucasian woman, Nayika.

Vanessa and Rotimi on the other hand were house hunting on Sunday and are keeping up appearances especially on social media.

