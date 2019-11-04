Gas Explosion In Kamukunji Leaves At least 14 People Injured, Including An Infant

A gas explosion in a fast food restaurant around Kamukunji area has left several people seriously injured and rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The gas explosion happened at Classio Hotel near country bus.

According to a statement by the St John Ambulance, at least 14 people have been left serious wounds, and have been rushed to KNH to receive treatment.

“At least 14 people have been injured including a minor after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast food joint in Kamukunji,” read the statement.

At least 14 injured, including an infant at Kamukunji gas explosion. Casualties taken to Kenyatta National Hospital pic.twitter.com/TxjDd2YlGR — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) November 4, 2019

Scores injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast food joint in Kamukunji, Nairobi. Team of rescuers from St John Ambulance on site. Update follows. pic.twitter.com/137JJJOSUe — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) November 4, 2019

A team from St Johns Ambulance and County Disaster Unit was deployed to the scene and took part in the rescue operations together with the aid of police officers and well wishers.

On June 12, an almost similar incident took place at a guest house near Afya center.

The incident left three people dead and burnt beyond recognition, among them a woman who was alleged to be selling tea.

The incident was confirmed by Nairobi Police Boss Philip Ndolo who ruled out the case of arson as the cause of the accident.

“We have already established the identity of one of the victims. We are waiting for the rest of the bodies to be claimed by relatives,” said Police Boss Ndolo.

On January 27, a different case of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off along Latema road that left one man injured.

