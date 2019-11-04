Diamond Platnumz’s Mother Sparks Controversy With Photo Of Grandson, Naseeb Junior

An Instagram post by Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Sandra famously known as Mama Dangote displaying the newest addition to the family has sparked controversy.

Mama Dangote took to the gram to express her excitement by posting the picture of her latest grandson, Naseeb Junior displaying only his hands with an emoji caption of a star.

The left arm displayed had a black ‘band-like’ ornament that has not been taken lightly by social media users.

For instance, the fans were quick to point it out, linking it to traditions and rites where it is worn by a new born and given by medicine men to act as protection from evil and bad people.

With Diamond and his family being celebrities, the post ignited debates on their upholding of outdated traditional practices.

One fan, bby-naah1 pointed it out and stated that family was into traditional and black medicine.

Another by the name thebosswife explained that the band was a symbolism of bad traditions that they should not be into as staunch Muslims.

“Huu niushirkina zamani watu walikua wafunga watoto hivi viirizi ati wasiote vibaya ila nikumchanganya Mungu na miungu ama na vitu vyengine. Mtoto huekewa Quran kichwani, na kama mtoto aliadhiniwa alipozaliwa, hapati ndoto mbaya. Wacheni mambo haya tufunguke macho,” said thebosswife.



This loosely translates to,”This practice is very outdated and should not be practiced by Muslims. Rather, use a Quran and pray for the child’s growth without using these things.”

However, some of Sandrah’s fans came to her defense stating that the thing existed before and will still be practiced even in the days to come.

“It’s their baby, let them be. We all have funny things we believe in that don’t make sense to others. Just let it go,” said Wanjalatte.

Different regions and tribes have certain traditional beliefs that existed in the past but are still relevant and practiced.

Tanasha and the WCB Wasafi owner welcomed their child on October 2, sharing the same birth date with the father, Naseeb Abdul aka Diamond.

Initially, the two had no plans of showing the face of their child, neither did they unveil his name.

However, in recent development, an Instagram account has been created and his name revealed as Naseeb Junior.

