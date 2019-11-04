Angry CJ Maraga Decries Disrespect By the State, Vows To Skive Gov’t Functions

Chief Justice David Maraga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government of sidelining the third arm of government.

In a press statement on Monday morning, the CJ stated that the judiciary was crumbling due to the 50 per cent austerity measures introduced by the government.

He stated that the High Court had suspended several sittings in the country due to lack of funds.

This, he said, had affected service delivery, as mandated by the constitution of the land.

“As the judiciary budget is dwindling, the workload is growing. The backlog will continue to pile up, ” Maraga said.

“Unless the budget cuts are reversed, we do not have money for fuel, we will not have mobile courts, we will not have the court of Appeal circuits, we will not be able to pay for wi-fi for the e-filing and e-payments, plans to automate corruption courts will halt.”

He went ahead to mention that as the CJ he is not accorded the respect he deserves.

Maraga stated that he was humiliated during the recent Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa County.

According to the CJ, whereas junior officials in government were recognised during the state function, he was treated like any other Kenyan who attended the event.

The junior officers, he said, are even cleared to enter State House before him.

The officials, who include Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries, he mentioned, want him out of the Judiciary.

He pointed out that due to the constant humiliation he will choose on which state functions to attend.

In an angry tone, the CJ stated that the Judiciary Service Commission was blocked from buying the CJ a Mercedes Benz to “to cut costs”.

The CJ, however, pointed out that the both Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate are still using the vehicles regarded as fuel-guzzlers.

“The CJ has no Mercedes. When we applied we were told to keep to 2500cc…Yet the 2 speakers of the National Assembly have Mercedes 500…The CJ is not accorded the respect of his office, ” said Maraga.

Further, Maraga recounted being denied VIP treatment on the roads in the list released by the National Police Service in May.

While Inspector General of Police alluded that it was a mistake which was later rectified, the CJ on Monday said it was intentional.

“I have decided that until that happens, I will choose which State functions to attend.”

He noted that impunity against the Judiciary should be brought to an end.

“Judges and Magistrates will not be vetted, it will only happen if it is countrywide and involves other government officials…Judiciary does not interfere with other arms of govt…Why are they interested in our affairs? It is because they want to control the Judiciary, ” he added.

