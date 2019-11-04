Accused Persons Using Fake Documents To Secure Release At Eldoret Law Courts

There is alleged rot in the Eldoret Law Courts facilitated by court officials, prison warders among other individuals.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that at Eldoret Law courts, accused persons are being allowed to walk after posting surety bonds with fake documents.

According to a source who sought anonymity, Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa is aiding persons accused of various offences evade justice by asking for bribes.

It is said that Mr Obulutsa uses prison warders identified as Benja Wabakala and Robert who approach the accused persons and their families while on remand.

Also involved is a court clerk who has an office at the court’s basement where the corrupt activities are coordinated from.

The cartel has in its fold a Nation Media Group journalist known as Titus Ominde.

The journo, our source said, is always at within the court premises. He apparently blackmails accused persons by taking their photos and videos during court sessions and later demanding bribes from them or else he threatens to publish them in the media.

In September, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives recorded statements with judicial officers in Eldoret after it was reported that forged documents are being used to release suspects on bail.

Also caught in the cross hairs are lawyers in private practice.

According to acting DCI chief in Uasin Gishu County Linah Kabaila, accused persons are using forged land titles, car log books and medical reports.

At the height of investigations, Ms Kabaila said, several officers “took their leave when they were required to record statements on the forgery claims.”

On Monday, a disgruntled Chief Justice David Maraga halted sittings in Nakuru, Eldoret and Mombasa due to budget constraints.

