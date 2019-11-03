Vocal MP Babu Owino Hospitalised

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili better known as Babu Owino has been hospitalised.

In a post on his official Facebook account on Sunday morning, the vocal lawmaker shared a photo of himself lying in a radiology unit in an unidentified hospital.

“May God heal me because I must lead this nation someday, ” he captioned the photo.

Reports indicate that Babu has been ailing for the past one week. Details of his illness, however, remain unknown.

The lawmaker has been conspicuously absent in recent rallies organised by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Kibra ahead of the November 7 by-election.

Recently, Babu warned Wafula Chebukati, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, of dire consequences if ODM candidates in the mini-poll, Imran Okoth, is rigged out.

More as we get it

