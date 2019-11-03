Tanasha Finally Reveals Son’s Name, Instagram Account Details

NRG radio presenter cum musician Tanasha Donna and her Tanzanian fiancé Diamond Platnumz have named their first child Naseeb Junior.

This means that the couple decided to name the baby after Diamond whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma.

Taking to Insta Story on Sunday, exactly a month after the birth of her son, Tanasha also shared details of the baby’s official Instagram account. The baby handle is @naseeb.junior.

Diamond’s mother, Mama Dangote, also shared the same on her Instagram account.

“Naseeb & Naseeb 👬 twinning❣❣” Mama Dangote captioned a photo of Diamond holding the baby.

The baby, who was born on October 2, joins the list of Diamond’s babies who have Instagram accounts. Tiffa and her brother Nillan’s accounts are run by Diamond’s ex-lover Zari Hassan.

Tanasha had declined to reveal the baby’s name for fear of ‘wicked people harming him’.

There have been rumours that the couple falsified the birth of their son to coincide with the Bongo star’s 30th birthday.

Tanasha, however, denied the claims saying that would only make her a bad mother.

“I know people do a lot for clout. But fake my son’s birthday for 15 minutes of clout? Only an idiot can do that. What kind of mother would I be to have my son celebrate a false birthday each year?

I’d be a very selfish mother to do that. Foolish blogs, they never get their facts right!” she lamented.

In an attempt to prove that the couple didn’t lie about the child’s birth, Tanasha took to Instagram to post a photo of her at hospital with a band on her hand bearing the date of delivery, “Tanasha Donna Baby, DOB: 02-OCT-2019.”

“17 Hours Of Labour at 42 weeks, natural birth… But it was worth it. Good is good am now a mom to a healthy beautiful baby boy who shares a birthday with my love. Thank you, Lord, ” she wrote.

